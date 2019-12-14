Murder arrest after man dies in Bolton stabbing
- 14 December 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found injured at a property in Mornington Road, Bolton, at about 23:35 GMT on Friday.
Emergency services were called and the man was treated by paramedics but he died at the scene.
A 31-year-old man from Bolton was arrested and remains in custody. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.