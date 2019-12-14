Wigan stabbing: Two women injured in attack
- 14 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two women have been stabbed in Wigan, Greater Manchester Police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Atherton Road, Hindley at about 10:35 GMT.
The women were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.
The force appealed for anyone with information to contact them and advised motorists to avoid the area, as road closures are in place.