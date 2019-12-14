Image caption The women were attacked on Atherton Road, Wigan

Two women have been stabbed in Wigan, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Atherton Road, Hindley at about 10:35 GMT.

The women were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact them and advised motorists to avoid the area, as road closures are in place.