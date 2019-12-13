Manchester

Body found in Cheshire village of Ashley

  • 13 December 2019
Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley village, Cheshire Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley

A body has been found in a village in Cheshire.

The discovery was made on Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at 07:52 GMT on Friday.

Cheshire Police said the person has not yet been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious.

A 19-year-old man from Knutsford has been arrested and is being questioned by police. The force did not say what crime he had been arrested on suspicion of committing.

