Image caption One ring to rule them all? No, it's just a wedding ring

Election staff are hoping to reunite a wedding ring with its owner as someone cast more than their vote on Thursday.

The precious band was found in a ballot box from a polling station in Cloverlea Primary School, Timperley, Greater Manchester.

A Trafford Council spokesman said it was yet to be claimed after tweeting an appeal for the owner to come forward.

Timperley forms part of the Altrincham & Sale West constituency, which was held by Conservative MP Graham Brady.