Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at her home in Altrincham on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.

Greater Manchester Police said the 59-year-old woman's body was discovered in Whiteley Place, Altrincham at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

A force spokesman said the arrested 71-year-old man remained in custody.

Appealing for information, he added that detectives were "keeping an open mind and exploring all lines of inquiries at this point".