Murder arrest after Altrincham woman found dead in own home
- 10 December 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.
Greater Manchester Police said the 59-year-old woman's body was discovered in Whiteley Place, Altrincham at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.
A force spokesman said the arrested 71-year-old man remained in custody.
Appealing for information, he added that detectives were "keeping an open mind and exploring all lines of inquiries at this point".