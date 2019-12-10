Royal Bolton Hospital on 'black alert' due to winter pressures
A hospital in Greater Manchester has declared a "black alert" due to "heightened pressure," the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has said.
The Royal Bolton Hospital triggered the alert on Monday, which is the highest level of escalation in the NHS for measuring demand against capacity.
NHS chief Rae Wheatcroft said patient safety remained a "top priority".
"We have been busier than we would have expected across the hospital," the deputy chief operating officer added.
"We are working hard to ensure that everyone who needs a bed is admitted and treated as quickly as possible."
We are experiencing a busier period than usual at Royal Bolton Hospital. In Bolton GPs offer extended hours appointments, your local pharmacy can offer advice and you can contact NHS 111. Please choose well and only visit A&E if necessary. pic.twitter.com/rH0hm7Wzni— boltonnhsft (@boltonnhsft) December 9, 2019
