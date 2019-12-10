Manchester

Royal Bolton Hospital on 'black alert' due to winter pressures

  • 10 December 2019
Royal Bolton Hospital Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph
Image caption The Royal Bolton Hospital has activated the "black alert" status

A hospital in Greater Manchester has declared a "black alert" due to "heightened pressure," the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has said.

The Royal Bolton Hospital triggered the alert on Monday, which is the highest level of escalation in the NHS for measuring demand against capacity.

NHS chief Rae Wheatcroft said patient safety remained a "top priority".

"We have been busier than we would have expected across the hospital," the deputy chief operating officer added.

"We are working hard to ensure that everyone who needs a bed is admitted and treated as quickly as possible."

