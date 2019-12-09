Image copyright Gareth Morris/Extinction Rebellion Image caption Seven people were arrested over the London protest

Twelve activists who glued themselves to concrete slabs in busy roads in London and Manchester have been arrested.

The Extinction Rebellion action, on Cranbourn Street in central London and Great Ancoats Street in Manchester, caused major traffic disruption.

The protests were against inaction to reduce air pollution, the climate change campaign group said.

Seven people were arrested in the capital and five in Manchester.

Manchester City Council said it recognised the urgency of climate change, and said it had set an "ambitious target" to make it a zero-carbon city by 2038.

Image caption Great Ancoats Street is one of the most polluted roads in the area, campaigners claim

Extinction Rebellion protesters say Great Ancoats Street is one of the most polluted roads in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, they said they chose to stage the demonstration there after 12,000 residents petitioned against plans to build a car park in the area.

Two men and three women were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and obstruction of the highway. The road has since reopened.

Extinction Rebellion said they were "sorry for the inconvenience".

In London, seven people were arrested in Cranbourn Street, outside Leicester Square Tube station, on suspicion of obstruction, criminal damage and road traffic offences.

Extinction Rebellion said it chose the street because of its "dangerously high" levels of air pollution.

The office for the mayor of London said it was "committed to cleaning up London's air" with the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone.