Rochdale car crash kills pedestrian, 87
- 7 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 87-year-old pedestrian died when he was hit by a car.
The man was struck by a black BMW on St Mary's Gate, Rochdale, at about 20:10 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He died at the scene. The driver remained at the location until emergency services arrived, offcers said.
No arrests have been made although police are appealing for information after the "tragic incident".