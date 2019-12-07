Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was struck by a black BMW on St Mary's Gate

A 87-year-old pedestrian died when he was hit by a car.

The man was struck by a black BMW on St Mary's Gate, Rochdale, at about 20:10 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He died at the scene. The driver remained at the location until emergency services arrived, offcers said.

No arrests have been made although police are appealing for information after the "tragic incident".