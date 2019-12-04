Manchester

Carjacked Audi stripped down 'within an hour' in Oldham

  • 4 December 2019
A car stripped down Image copyright GMP
Image caption Police said parts of other vehicles were found in the "chop shop"

An Audi that was stolen in a carjacking was found stripped down in a suspected "chop shop" by police less than an hour later.

The car was taken when its driver got out after a "low speed" crash with another vehicle on Langham Road, Oldham at about 11:45 GMT.

Greater Manchester Police said "within the hour", officers found it in pieces in a "chop shop" in nearby Chadderton.

A 24-year-old man from Oldham has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A force spokesman said no-one was injured in the carjacking and finding the Audi RS3 so quickly was a "fantastic result".

He added that parts of other stolen vehicles were also found in the workshop.

