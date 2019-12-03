Image copyright GMP Image caption Claire McMahon stabbed her partner with two different knives at their home

A woman who attacked her partner with two knives at their home has been jailed for murder.

Manchester Crown Court heard Claire McMahon, 35, repeatedly stabbed 37-year-old John Robinson at their flat on Pennine Terrace in Dukinfield.

She first stabbed Mr Robinson in their bedroom before grabbing a kitchen knife and attacking him again after a tussle on their balcony late on 22 May.

McMahon was jailed for life and told that she would serve at least 18 years.

In a statement, Mr Robinson's family described him as having a "heart of gold" and they were "heartbroken and devastated".

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption John Robinson was stabbed by Claire McMahon after a row in their flat

Greater Manchester Police said "a commotion broke out" between the couple in their bedroom just before midnight.

McMahon stabbed Mr Robinson in the bedroom but she then got another knife from the kitchen, police said.

Neighbours saw them "tussling on their balcony" where McMahon stabbed him several times again.

Image copyright Google Image caption John Robinson was found dead in a flat on Pennine Terrace near Peel Street, Dukinfield

Police said Mr Robinson then collapsed to the ground "gasping for air".

An ambulance was called but paramedics could not save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said: "This was a tragic incident that has caused distress for all involved and our thoughts remain with John's family who have endured a terrible loss."