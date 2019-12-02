Police find 'frightening arsenal' during Manchester bat attack arrest
A "frightening arsenal" of knives, stun guns and a hatchet was found at the home of a man being arrested over a baseball bat attack, police have said.
The weapons were discovered during a search of the 39-year-old's home in connection with the assault on Byrom Street, Manchester on 30 November.
Two knuckledusters, a "zombie knife", three hunting knives, three extendable batons, an air rifle were also found, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested.
The pair were arrested after a man was hit with a baseball bat multiple times, fracturing his leg, at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday.
A GMP spokesman said a quantity of cocaine and heroin and three passports were also "recovered" from the address.
He said both the man and woman were held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of a prohibited firearm, with the man also being arrested on suspicion of serious assault.