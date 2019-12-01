Image copyright Barrow family Image caption Donna Barrow's family say they will "miss her every day"

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a woman was killed outside a hospital.

Donna Barrow, 53, died after she was hit by a car at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan, on 23 November.

In a statement, her family said their lives had been "torn apart".

Nezar Abukhrais, 34, of Shipton Street, Bolton, has been charged with causing death by careless driving. He is due at Bolton Crown Court on 24 December.

He has also been charged with failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a crash, and causing death whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

Ms Barrow's family said: "Our lives have been torn apart and will never be the same again. We will miss her every day."