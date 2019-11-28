Manchester Arena attack memorial designer chosen

Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the blast on 22 May 2017

A designer has been appointed to create a memorial to commemorate the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The memorial is to be named Glade of Light - A Living Memorial and will feature a grove of trees which are to be illuminated at night with lights.

It will also feature memory pools for each of the 22 people who died in the attack on 22 May 2017.

Manchester City Council said the design is still being developed by BCA Landscape and Smiling Wolf.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption After the attack, thousands of tributes to the victims were left in St Ann's Square

The memorial is to be located on a site between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street bounded by the River Irwell and the cathedral.

It is to be a "tranquil garden-like space" and the memory pools will also feature personalised messages from the friends and families of those who died, the council said.

The selected design was chosen by the Manchester Memorial Advisory Group, an the independent body of civic and business people.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: "This memorial will be a permanent symbol of remembrance, a tribute to those killed that night and a place to come together in solidarity and reflection."