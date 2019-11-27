Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Saria Saugir Hamid was stopped by police at Manchester Airport

A woman who collected extremist magazines with instructions on how to carry out terrorist attacks has been jailed.

Saria Saugir Hamid, 29, from Manchester, downloaded magazines published by the Islamic State group on to her mobile phone, police said.

She pleaded guilty to possessing a record of information likely to be useful to terrorism.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 28 months at Manchester Crown Court.

She was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 months and given a one-year extended licence period.

Hamid, of Boyle Street, Cheetham Hill, was stopped by officers at Manchester Airport on 18 July as she attempted to fly to Turkey with her family, Greater Manchester Police said.

Counter terrorism officers seized her phone and found she had downloaded "numerous magazines providing instructions on planning terrorist attacks" and "contained articles which encouraged the reader to engage in acts of terrorism", the force added

Det Supt William Chatterton said: "As terrorist propaganda can be used as a tool in the radicalisation of others, it is a real and serious threat which we remain committed to tackling."