Image copyright GMP Image caption Doyle was also found to be in possession of magic mushrooms after he posted drug packages to his address

A man who had cocaine and cannabis posted to his UK home from Canada has been jailed.

Nathan Doyle, 34, of Brackley Avenue, Hulme, was caught after packages were intercepted at Coventry Airport.

Doyle was found guilty of various drug offences, including importing cocaine and cannabis, possession of magic mushrooms, possession with intent to supply and production of cannabis.

He was jailed for four years and five months at Manchester Crown Court.

UK Border Agency (UKBA) was first alerted to Doyle when drugs were found at Coventry Airport on 14 December 2015, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers found 16g (0.5oz) of cocaine, worth £800, in a package sent from Toronto and addressed to Doyle's address in Manchester.

UKBA officers also intercepted a package containing 130g (4.5oz) of cannabis, worth £1,300, on 19 September 2016, which had been sent from Ontario.

In May 2017, cannabis, worth £1,800, was also intercepted in Canada destined for a PO Box address Doyle had set up in Deansgate in Manchester.

A month later cannabis, worth £1,400, was also sent.

Doyle was arrested in August 2017 at his home where cannabis worth £5,000 was found along with magic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said: "Nathan Doyle thought he was above the law and beyond detection."

He added: "I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those who import drugs and we go to great lengths to bring them to justice."