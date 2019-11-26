Manchester

Manchester Victoria station stabbings: Man admits attempted murder

  • 26 November 2019
Police cars outside Manchester Victoria Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman and a man in their 50s and a police sergeant were stabbed

A man who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters at a railway station has admitted stabbing three people, including a police officer.

Mahdi Mohamud, 26, stabbed and slashed at a couple and then attacked Sgt Lee Valentine at Manchester Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.

The couple's injuries included a punctured lung and a skull fracture.

Mohamud pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.

He also admitted one count of the possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mohamud, of Cheetham Hill in Manchester, will be sentenced later.

