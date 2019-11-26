Manchester Victoria station stabbings: Man admits attempted murder
A man who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters at a railway station has admitted stabbing three people, including a police officer.
Mahdi Mohamud, 26, stabbed and slashed at a couple and then attacked Sgt Lee Valentine at Manchester Victoria railway station on New Year's Eve.
The couple's injuries included a punctured lung and a skull fracture.
Mohamud pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to three counts of attempted murder and a terror offence.
He also admitted one count of the possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mohamud, of Cheetham Hill in Manchester, will be sentenced later.