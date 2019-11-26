Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Sun reported Samuel's sister believes his death had been faked

Former Aston Villa and Bolton footballer Jlloyd Samuel's body could not be visually identified as it was so badly burnt after his car burst into flames, his inquest has heard.

Warrington Coroner's Court heard Samuel died when his Range Rover crashed with another vehicle in Cheshire last May.

The inquest heard how there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death or suggestion of "foul play".

It follows reports in the Sun that his sister claims his death had been faked.

Leslie-Ann Samuel reportedly claimed her sibling was not at the wheel when the crash happened in West Lane, High Legh, and he was still alive.

'Clear as we can be'

Dr John Sellar, a forensic odontologist, told the court he was satisfied teeth from the body matched Samuel's dental records.

Describing how visual identification was not possible as the body had been "extensively burnt", he said: "People who know the victim would not have wished to have seen those images."

Forensic biologist Alexandra Clark said a blood sample taken from the body matched that of cellular material taken from the footballer's hairbrush and clippers.

She said tests on a hairbrush were "a billion times more likely" to be the footballer than of someone else who used it.

"This is as clear as we can be," she said.

Det Ch Insp Paul Beauchamp of Cheshire Police said he looked into the potential for foul play or kidnapping but found no evidence of either.

Insp Liz Cunningham, also from Cheshire Police, who was called to the crash, told the court she was satisfied by the dental evidence and accounts of passers-by that the deceased was Samuel.

"It was nothing more complicated than a collision," she said.

Samuel made 199 appearances for Villa after signing for the club in 1998 and played 83 times for Bolton between 2007 and 2011.

He won two caps for Trinidad and Tobago.

The inquest continues.