Woman dies after hit-and-run outside Wigan hospital
- 24 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who was struck by a car outside a hospital in a hit-and-run crash has died, police have said.
The 53-year-old woman was outside the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan when she was hit by a dark-coloured vehicle before 20:50 GMT on Saturday.
She died at the scene despite efforts from paramedics and doctors, Greater Manchester Police said.
Sgt Andrew Page said the car "failed to stop" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.