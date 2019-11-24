Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman was hit by a car outside the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

A woman who was struck by a car outside a hospital in a hit-and-run crash has died, police have said.

The 53-year-old woman was outside the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan when she was hit by a dark-coloured vehicle before 20:50 GMT on Saturday.

She died at the scene despite efforts from paramedics and doctors, Greater Manchester Police said.

Sgt Andrew Page said the car "failed to stop" and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.