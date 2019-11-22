Image copyright JON SUPER Image caption Police said the victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries

Two "vulnerable" women have been stabbed in "motiveless" street attacks which police believe may be linked.

The victims, aged 61 and 71, were assaulted in Oldham on 1 and 20 November respectively.

Greater Manchester Police said both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Det Ch Insp James Faulkner said the "violent and motiveless attacks" had targeted two "vulnerable" women, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The 71-year-old was stabbed on Stoneleigh Street, Derker, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The previous attack happened at 18:30 GMT on 1 November in Longfield Crescent.

Police described the attacker as a white man, about 5ft 7in, dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black hip length jacket with a hood covering his chin.