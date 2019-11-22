Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the attack on 22 May 2017

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been accused of jeopardising the start of the public inquiry into the bomb attack at Manchester Arena.

The force has been accused of missing a deadline to provide statements from officers in command on the night of the attack in which 22 people died.

It is also said to have submitted incomplete recordings of police radio transmissions.

The inquiry into the 2017 attack is due to begin on 6 April 2020.

A preliminary hearing heard that these two issues with the police evidence were critical and needed to be addressed urgently.

'Not good enough'

Twelve organisations have been asked to provide written statements to the inquiry's legal team.

GMP was said to be the only one not to have met the deadline.

Peter Weatherby QC, who is representing some of the families bereaved by the bomb, said that they desperately wanted to have confidence in GMP but that "the sorry tale is frankly not good enough".

The chairman of the public inquiry, Sir John Saunders, warned the police that if there was a delay to the inquiry there would be "extremely extensive public criticism made of GMP".

He added that it was "simply not fair to the families or to Manchester in general".

'Apology not accepted'

Fiona Barton QC, representing GMP, turned to the families in court and apologised for the delay.

One relative was heard to say that he did not accept the apology.

Ms Barton explained that the statements had been delayed because the force had hundreds of officers on duty at the attack, and it had taken time to identify which ones should provide the evidence.

She added that they were now in the process of being provided.

In relation to the missing radio recordings she explained that the force was undergoing a system update at the time of the bombing, and that work was under way to find the audio.