Image copyright Getty Images Image caption TfGM said the freeze was in recognition of "peak-time capacity issues"

Single fares on Greater Manchester's tram network are to be frozen in 2020, while most other ticket prices will increase by less than 4%.

Transport for Greater Manchester's (TfGM) plans also include introducing an option to buy 10 one-day Metrolink travelcards in a single bulk purchase.

TfGM said the freeze was in recognition of "peak-time capacity issues" and delays to the arrival of new trams.

TfGM had previously said fares would rise by 6% annually until 2020.

An early bird rate is also to be introduced for those using contactless payment methods, after a trial in 2018.

The fare rises are to be discussed by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority on 29 November.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was a "broad package of changes that will mean frozen fares and below-inflation caps on price rises for the majority of tickets sold".

"We recognise that the cost of travelling is a concern for many people and that we need to deliver a transport system that is both affordable and fit for purpose."