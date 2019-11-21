Lorry full of chocolate on fire on A556 in Cheshire
- 21 November 2019
A lorry carrying a load of chocolate has burst into flames near a motorway, closing a major road.
The A556 in Cheshire was initially closed in both directions as firefighters tackle the blaze near the M56 that broke out at about 20:00 GMT.
It has since reopened northbound and North West Motorway Police said the driver was "safe and well".
There will be "significant delays" in the area until the blaze is brought under control, police said.
Highways England tweeted that the fire was causing "significant delays in both directions".
Some people tweeted their chocolate-related puns once it was clear the driver was safe.
Up to their old twix again.... twirly to say the cause? Did he drifter across the lanes? Had someone let the aero out of his tyres? What dime will it reopen?— Alan Lunt (@AlanLunt1) November 21, 2019
End of Twitter post by @AlanLunt1
That could make a quality street lol— Darren Woodard (@dazwoodard) November 21, 2019
End of Twitter post by @dazwoodard