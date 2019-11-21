Worsley dangerous driving arrest after man, 70, killed in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a 70-year-old man was struck and killed.
The man was hit by a Ford Ranger in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on East Lancashire Road at the junction with Newearth Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody for questioning.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.