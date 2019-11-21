Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The homeless man was attacked at about 04:50 GMT on Sunday in Harpurhey, Manchester

A man has been accused of setting fire to a sleeping bag while a man was inside it on the street, in Manchester.

The 26-year-old victim's clothes also caught fire but he was not injured in the attack in Harpurhey, at about 04:50 GMT on Sunday.

Lewis Crabtree, 27, of no fixed address is charged with arson with intent to endanger life as well as three shoplifting offences.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.