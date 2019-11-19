Image copyright GMP Image caption The judge said Joseph McDonagh tried to discredit his victim

A judge has criticised the way a male police officer interviewed a teenage rape victim, saying it caused "further abuse" for the girl.

Judge Hilary Manley said she had "grave concerns" about the case of Joseph McDonagh, 31, who was jailed for 24 years at Manchester Crown Court.

The judge also queried why it took two years for the justice to be done.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been contacted for a comment.

The judge said it was "incomprehensible" that the girl was "expected to recount in intimate detail over a period of two-and-a-half hours the details to a male police officer."

'Sad decline'

She added: "It was little short of further abuse of her and she made it clear at trial in her evidence that she had found the experience unbearably uncomfortable."

The judge also said the fact the victim "has had to wait for over two years to see justice done, marks a sad decline in the ability of the criminal justice system to protect and serve victims".

She said: "I have referred the case to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and GMP and I understand that full investigation has taken place,"

The court was told McDonagh raped his victim in an empty house on 14 October 2017 after consuming drugs and alcohol.

McDonagh, from Cheetham Hill, Manchester was told he would serve 16 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

Judge Manley said he was "violent and manipulative", adding: "You sought to discredit your victim at trial... the jury saw through your lies and convicted you unanimously."

The CPS has been contacted by the BBC for comment.