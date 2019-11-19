Image copyright Google Image caption The man was dropped outside the main entrance to Warrington Hospital

A man has been shot in the stomach near a social club and dropped off at a hospital by a car that drove away without stopping, police have said.

The 37-year-old is thought to have been injured near Monk Sports and Social Club on Somerset Way in Woolston, Warrington on Monday afternoon.

A black car then dropped him outside the main entrance to Warrington Hospital at about 18:40 GMT.

Cheshire Police said he was in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Chris Maddocks said the shooting was believed to be "an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community".

"However, I understand an incident like this can cause concern and we are working hard to establish the circumstances," he added.

Anyone with information about the attack has been asked to contact police.