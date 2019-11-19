Image copyright Police handout Image caption Joe O'Brien died in a fight outside the Royal Oak Hotel in Failsworth

Two men who killed a barrister's clerk in a fight outside a pub in Oldham have been jailed.

Joe O'Brien, 24, died after being stabbed at the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth in April.

Momodou Jallow, 21, of Moston in Manchester, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Daniel Kamara, 22, of Failsworth, was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Mr O'Brien, who was from Blackley and worked as a clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester, died in hospital from the wounds he sustained in the fight on Oldham Road on 21 April.

Both Jallow, of Ashley Lane, and Kamara, of Beswick Drive, had pleaded not guilty to all counts, but a jury convicted them both of causing Mr O'Brien's death on Monday.