Joe O'Brien died in a mass brawl outside the Royal Oak Hotel in Failsworth

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a barrister's clerk to death in a brawl outside a pub in Greater Manchester.

Momodou Jallow, 21, of Manchester had denied the murder of Joe O'Brien, 24, at the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth, Oldham in April but was convicted by a jury.

Daniel Kamara, 22, of Failsworth was cleared of murder but found guilty of Mr O'Brien's manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court.

The pair will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Mr O'Brien, from Blackley, Manchester died in hospital from the wounds he sustained in the fracas on Oldham Road on 21 April, Easter Sunday.

Both Jallow and Kamara, had pleaded not guilty to all counts, but a jury convicted them both of causing Mr O'Brien's death.

Jallow, of Ashley Lane, Moston, was also found guilty of unlawful wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Kamara, from Beswick Drive, was convicted of manslaughter and unlawful wounding with intent but was acquitted of Mr O'Brien's murder and possession of a bladed article.

Before the attack, Mr O'Brien worked as a clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester.

Paying tribute shortly after her son's death, his mother Roz McDonald said he was "kind, generous, hard working and had a great sense of humour".