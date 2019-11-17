Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Mesnes Park, police said

Three men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a park in Greater Manchester.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was on Park Road, Wigan on Saturday night when she was approached by the three men.

They walked to Mesnes Park, at about 21:20 GMT, "where one of the men raped her while the other two men stood by", Greater Manchester Police said.

A passer-by called police, who then arrested three men aged 24, 25 and 33 on suspicion of rape.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

"This was a despicable attack on a lone woman who is currently being supported by specialist officers," Det Sgt Sarah Bell said.

"While we have arrested three people in connection with this incident, we are continuing to appeal to the public for information."