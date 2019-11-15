Radcliffe intruder sexually assaults girl in bedroom
A young girl has been sexually assaulted in her bedroom by an intruder.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man entered the house on Albion Street, Radcliffe, at about 04:30 GMT.
A GMP spokesman said the man, described as being aged 30 to 50 and white, fled when he was disturbed by other people in the house.
Det Supt Howard Millington said: "This was an incredibly traumatic incident for the young girl involved."
He added: "Her welfare is one of our top priorities as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Police patrols have been stepped up.