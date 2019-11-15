Fire breaks out at Bolton student flats block
- 15 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A huge fire has broken out at a university student accommodation block in Bolton.
Police have closed a number of roads around Bradshawgate in the town and have asked people to avoid the area.
Crowds of students have been evacuated from the building. It is not known if there are any injuries.
Great Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 20:50 GMT and 12 engines were currently at the scene.
One student tweeted to say she had to leave her belongings "but the main thing is I'm out and I'm safe".
My Bolton student accommodation is on fire 😢 i am safe just sad that my belongings are in there! But the main thing is I’m out and I’m safe ❤️@MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/BmTb3CowgO— 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓸𝓷 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓴𝓮𝓻🍑 (@Shanparker97) November 15, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Shanparker97