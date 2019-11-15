Image copyright Neil Hart Image caption The fire in the Bradshawgate area of the town started at about 20:50 GMT

A huge fire has broken out at a university student accommodation block in Bolton.

Police have closed a number of roads around Bradshawgate in the town and have asked people to avoid the area.

Crowds of students have been evacuated from the building. It is not known if there are any injuries.

Great Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at about 20:50 GMT and 12 engines were currently at the scene.

Image copyright @DaniWilkinsonPT Image caption Police have closed a number of roads

One student tweeted to say she had to leave her belongings "but the main thing is I'm out and I'm safe".