Image copyright GMP Image caption William Brown was seen acting suspiciously with a group of school pupils by a teacher

A "depraved" primary school teacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting three girls under the age of 13.

William Brown, of Parkway, Bolton was seen acting suspiciously with a group of school pupils in July, police said.

The 66-year-old was employed as an agency worker at a primary school in Manchester at the time.

He had previously pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual assault by touching at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for six years.

He had also admitted one count of taking an indecent photograph and two counts of making an indecent photograph.

Police said the member of staff immediately reported what she had seen and Brown was arrested at the school.

When questioned by detectives, Brown initially denied all knowledge of any offences, but following a search of his property a number of indecent images and videos were found on his phone and laptop.

Following sentencing on Friday, Supt Rebecca Boyce said: "Our thoughts and gratitude remain with the young victims and their families who have conducted themselves with the utmost dignity and bravery whilst we have conducted this investigation.

"Brown will now have to spend the next years of his life in prison, reflecting on his depraved actions."

Brown will also have to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years.