Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Sheraz Khan was jailed for four-and-a-half years for fraud by abuse of position

A bank worker who stole more than £200,000 from the accounts of 31 "vulnerable" customers has been jailed.

Sheraz Khan obtained customers' security details to take the money in the two months he worked for the bank in 2016.

Attempts to transfer a further £285,000 were thwarted by detectives.

The 32-year-old was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after admitting fraud by abuse of position.

He had been working as a customer service advisor between September and November in 2016, the court heard.

He would often speak to "elderly and vulnerable" customers who wanted assistance transferring money from their account.

Khan, of Ardern Road, Crumpsall, would then pass on their security details to other fraudsters who would call into the same bank, which has not been named, pretending to be genuine customers.

'Meticulous and fraudulent'

The bank's fraud investigators tipped off the police and arrested Khan in January 2017.

All customer losses were fully refunded by the bank, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers have not revealed which bank he was employed by.

Sgt Andy Devonshire said: "This was a meticulous and fraudulent offence from a man who abused his job role and the trust and responsibility that came with it.

"In light of this incident we would like to warn members of the public not to give out their four-digit PIN in any circumstance."