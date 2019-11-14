Oldham stabbings: Four seriously hurt in incident outside leisure centre
- 14 November 2019
Four teenagers have been injured following a disturbance at a leisure centre in Greater Manchester.
Police were called to a report of a stabbing at Oldham Leisure Centre on Middleton Road in the town centre at about 16:30 GMT.
Four males aged between 16 and 19 were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, police said. The area is currently taped off.