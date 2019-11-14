Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that helps convict the killer of Mark Bradbury

A missing watch could hold the key to solving the murder of a man found dead at his home, police have said.

Mark Bradbury was found with head injuries in Poulton-with-Fearnhead, Warrington, Cheshire, on 4 August.

The 58-year-old wore a Citizen Eco-Drive watch which police believe his killer may have stolen.

Mr Bradbury's daughter Hannah has appealed for the public's help. "There has to be some justice. It's not fair," she said.

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Police have released a photograph of Mark Bradbury's missing Citizen Eco-Drive watch

Mr Bradbury had last been seen near his house at 17:00 BST on 1 August.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail.

"With Christmas coming up, it is harder than ever to think there is someone out there who has taken my dad away," said Ms Bradbury.

"They will be enjoying Christmas while we as a family don't get the opportunity to celebrate it."

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption "We have lost someone who is really special to us," said Hannah Bradbury

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Bradbury's death.

Det Insp Sarah Oliver said: "Mark would wear the watch regularly and I'm keen to find out what happened to it as it has not been seen or recovered since he died.

"I believe somebody out there knows where it is."