Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stagecoach said the latest incidents happened after Manchester United's game on Sunday

A bus company has axed services from Old Trafford on match days after claiming its inspectors were assaulted by Manchester United fans.

Stagecoach said the 255F would no longer run following a "vast amount of anti-social behaviour" from fans.

The company said fans "surging" to the buses after games led to problems for other supporters, including children.

Manchester United said talks aimed at getting a "positive outcome for our supporters" were "ongoing".

The decision followed incidents after United's 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police investigated but did not consider what happened a police matter, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The cancellation means fans will not be able to catch a Stagecoach bus to central Manchester outside Old Trafford, but instead will have to walk about a mile (1.6km) to a bus stop on Seymour Grove.

A Stagecoach spokesman said the firm had "regretfully" withdrawn the service "due to ongoing and genuine concerns for the safety of fans".

He said "regularly surging crowds" had led to "unsafe conditions for fans, specifically children" and that inspectors attempting to manage the supporters had been "assaulted while trying to do their job".

He added that United's rivals Manchester City supplied club staff to manage the crowds leaving the Etihad Stadium and keep them "in an orderly and controlled manner, [but] unfortunately, this is not the case at Old Trafford".

A Manchester United spokesman said the club was "aware of the decision taken by Stagecoach" and were "in ongoing discussions with the different parties involved and aim to reach a positive outcome for our supporters".