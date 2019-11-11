Image copyright Oxfam Image caption Stolen items include outfits and accessories by brands such as Gucci, Prada and Radley

Designer donations worth about £4,000 have been stolen from a charity shop, leaving staff "absolutely devastated".

Dresses, bags and scarves by Gucci, Prada, Radley and more were taken from a metal container behind the Oxfam shop on Wilmslow Road, Didsbury on Saturday.

Shop manager Wendy Elliott said the items had been stored in the container ahead of a Christmas shopping evening.

She said the theft, which happened overnight, was "a blow, but we're not going to be beaten".

"Staff and volunteers have worked so hard collecting and sorting designer items for our once-a-year evening," she said.

"We've no idea how they managed to get into the container, but somebody must have heard them, because they were in the car park [behind the shop] for some time and must have had transport."

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.