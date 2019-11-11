Image copyright PA Media Image caption A man was arrested by police after fireworks were set off during the two-minute silence

A man has been charged after fireworks disrupted the two-minute silence at a Remembrance Sunday event.

Fireworks exploded above the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford, as hundreds of people stood in silence at 11:00 GMT and listened to the Last Post.

They were set off from a window ledge of a nearby disused pub, angering some people paying tribute at the service.

Stuart Potts, 38, is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court accused of firing fireworks in a public place.

Mr Potts, of Borough Road, Salford is also charged with a public order offence.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Angry veterans shouted, "Get him out!" before officers took a man away in a police car

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to a disturbance at a pub in Church Street just after 11:05.

Angry veterans had tried to break down the pub door and climb up to the window when the fireworks were let off.

No injuries were reported.