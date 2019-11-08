HMP Forest Bank staff charged over alleged Xbox and Playstation thefts
Four prison workers have been charged over the alleged theft of Xboxes, Playstations and accessories worth over £250,000 from a jail.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said games consoles, DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, CDs and books had been taken from Salford's HMP Forest Bank.
Three men, aged 38, 40 and 41, and a woman, aged 39, have been charged with theft and proceeds of crime offences.
They are due to appear before Manchester magistrates on 13 November.
A GMP spokesman said the same investigation had previously led to two convictions in 2018.