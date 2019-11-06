Image copyright TFGM Image caption Construction work at Trafford Wharf road has led to two years of traffic disruption in the area

Two years of travel chaos have ended with the completion of a section of new £350m tram line in Greater Manchester.

Roadworks began on Trafford Wharf Road in June 2017 to allow expansion of the Metrolink network to the Trafford Centre.

Motorists can now travel in both directions for the first time in 30 months after restrictions were lifted.

The Trafford Park line is expected to open in early 2020 with test trams running for two months from January.

Six new stops will be created on the 3.4-mile (5.5 km) route through Europe's largest trading estate including Imperial War Museum and Event City.

Image caption The Imperial War Museum, on Trafford Wharf Road, will be one of the six stops on the new route

"The final pieces of the construction jigsaw" were now in place to allow full testing, Mark Aldred from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He went on to praise drivers for their patience during the "essential" works adding that the re-opening will "provide a boost to motorists".

Nearby Village Way is also expected to become two-way once again in the near future.

Image copyright PA Image caption Passengers will be able to take the tram to and from the Trafford Centre when the new line is completed.

Metrolink services to the Trafford Centre will run through Manchester city centre from an improved stop at Crumpsall.

The new route will follow the MediaCity/Eccles line before diverting at Pomona.

Roads running alongside the new track have also been improved with twice as many cycle lanes as before, said TfGM.