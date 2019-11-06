Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The fire service was called to 200 incidents on Bonfire Night between 17:00 and 22:25 GMT

Firefighters responding to an out-of-control bonfire have been attacked by a gang of 40 young people throwing fireworks.

Crews were called to Great Norbury Street in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday when the group launched the fireworks in their direction.

Members of the fire service were also targeted on Bolton Street in Oldham.

"Attacks like these are not acceptable," Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.

It added it had responded to 200 incidents between 17:00 and 22:25 GMT on Bonfire Night.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Images shared with the BBC capture the moment a group of youths threw fireworks at each other in Asda car park in Harpurhey

Last month, firefighter Paul Marston, 50, was injured after fireworks were aimed at him and a colleague by a group of 15 young people as they tackled a bonfire in Crumpsall Park on Ash Tree Road.

A firework became lodged under the back of Mr Marston's helmet - burning his hair and right ear.

"I have been a firefighter for GMFRS for 27 years and have never before been injured in an attack," he said.

"I'm proud to serve but I must confess the incident has shaken me."