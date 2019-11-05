Image copyright LDRS Image caption The plans for the former Kellogg's site include a park and office space

A council proposal to build a primary school, hotel, leisure centre and 750 new homes next to Old Trafford Cricket Ground has been revealed.

Trafford Council's plan for the site on Talbot Road, which it bought for £12m in 2017, also includes 200,00 sq ft (18,500 sq m) of offices.

The former Kellogg's site is already home to a university set up by some of Manchester United's "Class of 92".

Council leader Andrew Western said it would be a "fantastic place".

Image copyright Google Image caption The site lies alongside Old Trafford Cricket Ground, across Brian Statham Way

The proposed redevelopment of the site, which faces the ground across Brian Statham Way, would also include improved pedestrian and cycle routes and the creation of a new public square.

Mr Western told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plan provided a "fantastic opportunity to provide much-needed housing... and completely transform our public spaces".

The council said the plans would now be put out for public consultation.

In October, Lancashire County Cricket Club announced plans to build a new stand on the Brian Statham Way side of the ground.