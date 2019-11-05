Image copyright Sammy P on Twitter Image caption An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the foam

An investigation has begun into what caused a white foam to appear on the River Irwell in Greater Manchester.

Many people have shared photographs on social media of the unknown substance covering the river between Salford and Manchester city centre.

It is unclear what the material is and what caused it but the Environment Agency said its officers were on site investigating the incident.

The BBC has contacted the Environment Agency for a comment.

Image copyright Nick Withers on Twitter Image caption The white foam appeared on the River Irwell overnight

Salford City Council has asked the Environment Agency to keep them informed of any developments and "will advise residents accordingly," a spokesman said.