Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle smashed into a building on Burnage Lane on Sunday night

A teenage boy has died after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed in Greater Manchester.

Officers tried and failed to stop a Ford Fusion on Burnage Lane, Burnage, at about 21:25 GMT on Sunday and the vehicle smashed into a building.

Two people in the car were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening and one, thought to be a boy in his late teens, has died.

The other occupant remains in hospital for treatment, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Ch Supt Jon Chadwick said: "I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the person who has passed away following the collision in Burnage last night.

"The response to the incident is still ongoing and there are a number of road closures in place in the nearby area, with the scene likely to remain for some time."