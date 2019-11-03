Man bailed after death of baby girl in Farnworth
- 3 November 2019
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 10-month-old girl has been bailed.
Aiman Abbas Toor was found unresponsive at a home in Crompton Street, Farnworth, near Bolton, at about 17:30 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
She was taken to hospital, where she died shortly after.
The 22-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed pending further investigations.