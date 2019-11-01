Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Paul Marston said it was the first time he had been injured in his 27-year career

A firefighter suffered a burn to the head when a gang of teenagers hurled fireworks at a crew.

The firefighters were tackling an out-of-control bonfire at Crumpsall Park in Blackley, Manchester, when the group attacked them on Thursday night.

One firework hit 50-year-old watch manager Paul Marston, lodging under the back of his helmet.

Mr Marston suffered burns to his hair and skin and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He said: "As soon as we saw fireworks being lit we got a sense of what was about to happen.

"When I was hit, the pain wasn't the thing I remember most clearly but the impact, followed by the horrible smell of burning hair."

Mr Marston, who has been a firefighter for 27 years and never been injured while working, said he was left "shaken".

His injuries were not found to be serious.

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Paul Marston suffered burns to his head in the attack

Jim Wallace, chief fire officer for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service, described the incident as "shocking".

He added: "I'm relieved Mr Marston is safe and well but the reality is the incident could have been so much more serious.

"Firefighters put their bodies on the line protecting communities and it is a dangerous enough job without thoughtless anti-social individuals posing a real risk to someone's safety, even their life."

Greater Manchester Police could not confirm whether anybody had been arrested.