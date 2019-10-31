Image copyright Google Image caption A 53-year-old man was attacked in Crown Street, near Warrington Central station

A man in a wheelchair has died after being attacked in a town centre, police have said.

The 53-year-old man was assaulted in Crown Street, Warrington, on 6 October but died in hospital on Monday.

His cause of death has yet to be established and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, police added.

Daniel Sharples, 37, of Grisedale Avenue, Warrington, was previously charged with section 18 assault.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 5 November.