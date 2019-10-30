Image copyright @journoIsaac Image caption The men were detained on Deansgate in Manchester city centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after police stopped a Range Rover in a city centre.

The pair were detained on Deansgate in Manchester following reports of two men acting suspiciously on Chapel Street in Salford at 14:30 GMT.

Suspicious items were discovered inside the car and a precautionary cordon was placed around it, police said.

The men are being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police said the items had been examined by bomb disposal officers at the scene, who confirmed they "represent no danger to the public".

There is no evidence to suggest any threat to the public and detectives are keeping an open mind as to the nature of the incident, Greater Manchester Police said.

Deansgate was closed from Chester Road roundabout but it has since reopened.