Delayed work to replace unsafe cladding on nine tower blocks will start in 2020, a management company has said.

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, a check of the Pendleton flats in Salford found they were covered in the same material as the London block.

However, managers Pendleton Together were not eligible to receive government funding for replacement work.

A spokesman for the firm said it was working to secure a loan to finance the work but repairs would start in 2020.

Resident Jon Smith, 74, said it had been "disturbing" to live in a flat with dangerous cladding.

The management company said sprinklers and heat alarms would also be fitted when work gets under way early next year. Fire doors will also be replaced.

A Pendleton Together spokesman said it was working with its parent company, Together Housing Group, to secure a loan for the work.

He said surveying of the blocks had already begun and cladding removal would start in early 2020.

In addition to turning down a funding application, the government also blocked Salford City Council from loaning the company £25m to finance the work.