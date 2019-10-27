Image copyright Google Image caption A man has been arrested for drink driving after the crash on Old Street

A driver has been arrested after a crash with three other vehicles, which left people hurt.

Greater Manchester Police said they were alerted about a driver suspected to be over the alcohol limit on Church Street, Ashton, at about midnight.

Officers said they requested him to stop, but he drove towards Old Street where he collided with three cars.

A 40-year-old man suffered a serious head injury while a woman, 38, received minor injuries.

They were taken to hospital. The injured man is expected to make a recovery, police said.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene by officers on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He suffered minor injuries and remains in custody for questioning.

A GMP spokesperson said officers "did not engage in a pursuit" before the crash.

The incident will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) according to standard procedure.